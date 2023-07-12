‘He needs a psychiatrist, he needs treatment..’: Fadnavis reacts to ‘Kalank’ jibe by ‘former friend’

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing political storm on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘kalank’ remark about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the latter responded saying that his ‘former friend’ and ‘present political rival’ cannot digest the current political situation in Maharashtra and he needs a ‘psychiatrist’.

‘The current political developments in Maharashtra is showing a huge impact on our former friend and present political rival’, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said adding, ‘He needs a psychiatrist, he needs treatment’.

Earlier on Monday, Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that he was a ‘kalank’ (taint) on Nagpur since he joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) though he had earlier promised never to do so. ‘Once he said, ‘I will come again’. However, he brought two more people with him…Devendra Fadnavis is a taint on Nagpur’, the former Maharashtra chief minister said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also played an old audio clip of Fadnavis where he is heard saying that he would never ally with the NCP. Hitting out at Devendra Fadnavis, he said that his ‘no means yes’.

Reacting to Thackeray’s ‘Kalank’ jibe, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the language used by Uddhav Thackeray was unbecoming of him and asserted that political leaders should maintain some decency in language. Levelling personal allegations at such low level is not suitable for the political culture of Maharashtra, he added.

Earlier, on July 2, former Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis, once again after his brief stint in the same portfolio some years back came to an end in a few days. Ajit Pawar also brought with him some NCP MLAs who broke ranks with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s decree and got sworn into the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government as Ministers. The political unrest in Maharashtra came a year after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was then with the united Shiv Sena splintered a coup in his party and joined hands with the BJP, bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.