India: Viral video makes rounds on social media showing a terrifying cloud formation known as a ‘shelf cloud’

A captivating and somewhat alarming video has gone viral on social media, showcasing a remarkable cloud formation known as a ‘shelf cloud’ or ‘Arcus cloud’. The video, reportedly captured during the monsoon season in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India, has sparked a frenzy on social platforms, leaving many awestruck and a few even questioning if it signaled the end of the world.

The footage, which is less than 30 seconds long, has gained hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter and received over 2,000 likes since its posting on Monday, July 10. The video was shared by a user who claimed that it was originally shared by their friend. You can watch the awe-inspiring yet terrifying video here.

A ‘shelf cloud’ is a meteorological phenomenon characterized by the formation of large, shelf-like clouds. According to Weatherzone, an Australian weather app, these clouds typically develop at the leading edge of a thunderstorm or along the boundary of a cold front.

Shelf clouds often take the form of a broad arc stretching across the sky and feature swirling masses of clouds. While the cloud’s edge is typically well-defined, it can sometimes appear to be rotating horizontally.

Despite their intimidating appearance, shelf clouds do not indicate the presence of tornadoes or severe storms. Rather, they are generated by thunderstorms and are preceded by a rush of dry and cold air ahead of the cloud.

This cloud formation is also known to herald significant weather changes, especially when thunderstorms are approaching. In some cases, it brings heavy rainfall, lightning, and large hail. Therefore, while the appearance of the cloud formation may be fascinating from a distance, it is advisable to seek shelter before it approaches too closely.

Shelf clouds form when cold and dense air is propelled by the wind into a warmer air mass. This surge of cold air often occurs during a thunderstorm’s downdraft, when the chilled air rushes downwards, spreads out, and creates a gust front, as explained by Weatherzone.

This event coincides with the ongoing heavy rainfall experienced in North Indian states over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Uttarakhand and neighboring Uttar Pradesh, as these regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.