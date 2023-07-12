India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Possible playing XI

Roseau: The 1st Test match between India and hosts West Indies will begin today. The match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local).

India and West Indies have face off against each other 98 times in Test cricket. Both India and West Indies have won 30 Tests each while 38 matches ended in draw.

Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Full Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubhman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.