Learn How to Make Kerala Style Boli

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Maida (All-purpose flour)

– 1/2 cup Channa dal (Bengal gram)

– 1/2 cup Jaggery (grated)

– 1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

– 1/4 tsp Salt

– Water as required

– Oil as required

Instructions:

1. Soak channa dal in water for 1 hour. Drain the water and pressure cook the dal with 1 cup of water for 4-5 whistles on medium heat. Once the pressure is released, open the lid and mash the dal well.

2. In a mixing bowl, add maida, mashed dal, grated jaggery, cardamom powder, and salt. Mix well.

3. Add water little by little and knead the mixture into a soft dough. Cover the dough and let it rest for 10 minutes.

4. Take a small ball of dough and roll it into a small circle. Place a small ball of jaggery in the center and fold the edges to cover the jaggery.

5. Roll the dough ball into a thin circle, dusting it with flour as needed.

6. Heat a tawa or griddle on medium heat. Place the rolled boli on the tawa and cook until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip and cook until both sides are golden brown.

7. Remove from the tawa and brush with ghee (optional). Serve hot.

Enjoy your delicious Kerala style Boli!