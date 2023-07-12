Man arrested for attacking minister’s home

According to police, a guy was apprehended after reportedly throwing stones at Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh’s apartment on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m., according to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger.

The individual, named as Teibor Lyting, a Malki resident, is being questioned to determine if he acted alone or as part of a group, as well as the purpose for the attack, according to the officer. The minister’s family reported hearing glass cracking noises. “The attacker pelted stones twice, so we called the cops,” a family member stated.

The incident occurred just days after the nearby Laitumkhrah police station was attacked and four vehicles parked on its premises were set on fire. This came when a drunken altercation broke out inside the police station.