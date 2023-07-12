MK Stalin writes to Union Minister, Piyush Goyal seeking Centre’s intervention to reduce prices of essential food items

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, wrote to Piyush Goyal, the union minister for consumer affairs, food, and public distribution, on Wednesday, pleading with the federal government to act quickly to support the state governments in halting the rise in the cost of basic food items and assisting consumers.

In response to the scarcity in domestic production, CM Stalin wrote to the government urging it to hasten its attempts to import some of these necessities.

The chief minister claimed that supplies from the central store may help to alleviate the situation and asked the union minister to allocate 10,000 MT of wheat and 10,000 MT of tur dal from the central stock each month. According to MK Stalin, these things will thereafter be offered through cooperative stores to lower the prices.

‘Already the inflation rate, as released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program implementation, was high at 12.65% for cereals and products and 6.56% for pulses and products, during the month of May 2023. The recent surge is likely to substantially worsen this situation,’ he added.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister also noted that his administration was implementing a number of short- and long-term price intervention strategies, such as supplying vegetables, food grains, and pulses at prices below those found on the open market through cooperative stores and farmers’ markets; supplying tur dal, sugar, and palm oil on a monthly basis at significantly reduced prices for all cardholders through PDS outlets; etc.