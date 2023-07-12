Private luxury bus hit a trailer truck ; 22 injured

According to authorities, at least 22 people were hurt, including four critically, after their private luxury bus collided with a trailer truck on the Samruddhi Motorway in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district in the early hours of Wednesday. According to an official, the incident occurred near Phulambri in the district about 2.30 a.m. on the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed road.

According to him, the private bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune, and the trailer truck carrying steel was travelling from Jalna to Surat. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed it into the trailer truck’s rear side.

According to him, at least 22 passengers on the bus were injured. Four of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated at a private hospital. He claimed the rest were transferred to a state-run hospital in Aurangabad. The catastrophe occurs just days after 25 passengers were killed when their private bus caught fire after hitting a divider on the Samruddhi Motorway in eastern Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.