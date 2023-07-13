Acid attack survivor denied bank access; reaches out to Shah Rukh Khan for help.

Pragya Prasun, an acid attack survivor, has brought attention to the injustice faced by individuals like her who are denied access to a bank account due to their physical condition. During a Know Your Customer (KYC) process, Pragya’s inability to blink posed a challenge for biometric scanning, resulting in her being deprived of essential banking services that she rightfully deserved.

Expressing her frustration, Pragya took to Twitter to share her story and stated, “It’s my right too to be able to open a bank account.” In her tweet, she tagged renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation, the charitable organization founded by the star that aims to rehabilitate acid attack survivors and support corrective surgeries.

Pragya emphasized that being an acid attack survivor should not hinder her from leading a life with dignity. She highlighted the unjust nature of being denied a bank account solely because she couldn’t blink during the KYC process. She called upon Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation, urging them to help create a more inclusive world for all acid attack survivors, using the hashtag #iwontblink.

Furthermore, Pragya appealed to Sandeep Bakhshi, CEO of ICICI Bank, to reconsider their policy and introduce alternative methods that are convenient and accessible for individuals who cannot blink. She stressed the importance of restoring the physical application process, as online-only options may not always be suitable for everyone, particularly those with disabilities.

Pragya’s courageous plea sheds light on the challenges faced by acid attack survivors and highlights the need for greater sensitivity and inclusivity in banking systems.