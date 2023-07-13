Chinese officials unveil new information about their manned lunar mission plan

Chinese officials revealed their plans for a manned lunar mission during an aerospace summit in Wuhan. The mission, scheduled to take place before 2030, is part of China’s larger goal to establish a lunar research station. Zhang Hailian, the deputy chief engineer of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), disclosed the preliminary plan, stating that the mission will focus on determining the best approach to building the lunar facility and conducting further moon exploration and experiments.

According to the state-run Global Times, two launch vehicles will send a moon surface lander and a manned spacecraft into lunar orbit, where they will dock with each other. The Chinese astronauts aboard the spacecraft will then transfer to the lander, which will descend to the moon’s surface. While on the moon, the astronauts will collect samples and conduct scientific exploration. They will later return to the lander and reunite with the spacecraft in orbit, which will carry them back to Earth.

To prepare for the mission, Chinese researchers are actively developing the necessary equipment, including manned lunar rovers, moon landers, moon suits, and manned spaceships, as reported by Xinhua. However, the state media reports did not mention the exact number of astronauts planned for the mission.

This lunar mission represents the latest stride in China’s space program, which has achieved significant breakthroughs in recent years. China initially lagged behind in the space race, launching its first satellite into orbit only in 1970, by which time the United States had already landed astronauts on the moon.

In 2013, China successfully landed a rover on the moon, becoming the third country to do so. President Xi Jinping stated that the “space dream” is an integral part of China’s dream to strengthen the country. Under Xi’s leadership, China has invested billions into its ambitious space program. In 2019, China made history by sending a rover to the far side of the moon.

The manned lunar mission demonstrates China’s commitment to advancing its space program and positioning itself as the second nation to put citizens on the moon, showcasing its aspirations for space exploration and scientific achievements.