EU Parliament to Address Manipur Violence; India Asserts Issue as ‘Entirely’ Internal

Ahead of an upcoming debate in the European Parliament regarding the situation in Manipur, India emphasized that this is an entirely internal matter for the country. A motion for a resolution on the Manipur situation was presented in the EU parliament, with the scheduled discussion set for Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that efforts are being made to engage with concerned EU parliamentarians and convey that the issue is “absolutely” internal to India. The region of Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, particularly between the Kuki and Meitei communities, spanning nearly two months.

Opposition parties have criticized the government for its perceived failure to address the violence. Responding to a question on the matter during a press conference, Kwatra firmly asserted, “This is a matter totally internal to India.” He further acknowledged that New Delhi is aware of the developments taking place in the EU parliament and that they have reached out to the relevant parliamentarians, emphasizing the internal nature of the issue.