Kerala govt decided to deduct 25 % salary of those who earned jobs through ‘dying in the harness’ scheme

On Wednesday, the Kerala government vowed to take stern action against people who were hired by the government under the ‘dying in harness’ provision if it was discovered that they were neglecting the other dependents of the deceased employee.

The state cabinet meeting, which was presided over by the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, made the decision.

The Cabinet underlined that the workers who join the company under such a provision are responsible for looking out for the other dependents of the workers who died.

It was agreed to issue an order allowing the hiring authorities to withhold 25% of an employee’s monthly basic pay and pay it to eligible dependents instead of the employee’s dependents.

The dependents of employees hired under the dying in harness clause who fail to provide for their requirements, such as food, property, shelter, treatment, and care, may file a written complaint with the hiring authority against the offending employee.

According to a government order, if allegations made against these personnel are found to be true, 25% of their basic pay would be withheld each month and paid in the bank accounts of their dependents after the Tehsildar in question conducts an investigation into the complaint.

According to a CMO the release, employees who feel vindicated by the Tehsildar’s investigation may file an appeal with the district collector within three months, and the district collector’s decision will be binding.

However, it stated that if a dependent is eligible for a family pension, they are not entitled to protection.

However, according to the press release, those employed under the mentioned programme are responsible for looking out for their dependents who receive Social Security Pensions and Pensions from Welfare Fund Boards.

The dying in harness scheme was established by the government to help the immediate families of deceased government employees who would suffer without it.