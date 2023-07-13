Vineeth Sreenivasan to direct Pranav Mohanlal again

Thiruvananthapuram: Vineeth Sreenivasan will once again team with Pranav Mohanlal for a new film. Pranav Mohanlal announced this today. The film is titiled ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. Vineeth Sreenivasan has directed the blockbuster film ‘Hridayam’ starring Pranav Mohanlal in 2022.

The new film has a ensemble cat including Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair and composer Shaan Rahman. Besides writing and directing Vineeth Sreenivasan is also playing a key role in the movie.

As per reports, the film will revolve around the friendship between Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, Vineeth’s father. Pranav is likely to essay Mohanlal’s role while Dhyan will essay his father, Sreenivasan, in the film.

The film will be bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Hridayam was also produced by Merryland Cinemas.