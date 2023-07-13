Water level in Yamuna rises to its highest-ever mark breaking a 45-year-old record

Officials have reported that the water level in the Yamuna river reached its highest-ever mark on Wednesday, breaking a record that stood for 45 years.

According to officials from the Delhi Flood Control Department, the river swelled to 207.48 meters at noon and continued to rise, reaching 207.55 meters at 1:00 pm. By 3:00 pm, it had reached 207.66 meters, as stated by the Central Water Commission.

Data showed that the water level had been rising since morning and is expected to increase further, according to an official from the irrigation and flood control department. At 8:00 am on July 12, it had been recorded at 207.25 meters at the Old Railway Bridge.

Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) minister, Atishi, assured that the government is fully prepared to handle any situation. Evacuations have been conducted regularly near the Yamuna River, and several embankments have been installed to prevent water breaches, she added.

The water in the Yamuna had already crossed the danger-level mark on Sunday.

Officials noted that the previous record for the highest water level in the river was 207.49 meters in 1978. In 2013, the water level had reached 207.33 meters.

In response to the rising water levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an emergency meeting to address the threat of flooding in the city. Senior officers from all relevant departments are expected to attend the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, according to a government official.

Kejriwal also urged the central government to intervene and ensure that the water levels in the Yamuna, currently at an all-time high of 207.55 meters, do not rise further. He shared updates on Twitter, stating that the Central Water Commission predicted a water level of 207.72 meters by the evening.

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas of the city. Section 144 prohibits the unlawful assembly of four or more persons and restricts public movement in groups.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory urging people to relocate to safer areas and avoid low-lying regions. They also cautioned against coming into contact with power lines and provided a helpline number (1077) for assistance.

Officials reported that Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged. The majority of residents in the area have been evacuated, and those remaining are being rescued using boats.