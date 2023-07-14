2 dead, 2 critical after 4 members of a family consume poison in TVM’s Peringammala

Thiruvananthapuram: A suspected suicide attempt has been reported, as four members of a family consumed poison in Peringammala, Thiruvananthapuram. Two of them died while others are under critical condition. It is believed that the family consumed poison mixed in their dinner on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sivarajan (56) and his daughter Abhirami (22). His wife Bindhu and son Arjun are undergoing treatment at a hospital. It is learnt that Bindhu’s condition continues to remain critical. The incident came to light after Sivarajan’s mother, who lived with the family, tried to wake him up on Friday morning. As he did not wake up, she went to her grandson Arjun, who suffered physical discomfort.

Following this, Arjun dialled Vizhinjam Police and informed them that they had consumed poison. Soon after, police arrived at the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, Sivarajan and Abhirami were confirmed dead. According to preliminary information, the family took the drastic step due to debt. They had taken loans from KSFE and failed to repay it on time, locals said. Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation into the incident. Inquest procedures are underway.