Congress leaders from Uttarakhand met Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Uttarakhand Congress leaders met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the capital on Thursday. Former chief minister Harish Rawat, PCC president Karan Mahara and AICC in-charge for the state Devender Yadav attended the meeting. Earlier this week, Kharge and Rahul met with Maharashtra leaders and promised a united effort against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

In preparation for state elections, the party’s top brass met with leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh in the last two weeks in the capital. After the meeting, the leaders said that the party will host a padayatra in Uttarakhand to engage with the people. On social media, Rahul Gandhi stated, “The Congress party will establish a dialogue with the people of Uttarakhand through a padayatra and will raise voice against injustice like the Agneepath scheme for the youth and against crimes against women in the state.”

Kharge stated that the Congress is committed to the development of the Himalayan state while protecting the environment. He stated that the party will help flood victims and advocate for the people of the state. According to sources, the officials also examined leadership concerns in the state unit and instructed it to put disagreements aside.