Countdown for India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 3 ‘progressing’

The Indian Space Research Organisation said the countdown for India’s ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, was ‘progressing’ for a scheduled launch on Friday at 2.35 p.m. The Chandrayaan-3 project is a follow-up to the second lunar mission, with ISRO aiming for a soft landing on the moon’s surface by late August. If India succeeds, it will be only the fourth country to do so, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

In a mission update on Friday, ISRO stated, “LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The countdown is progressing at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.” Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission in the LVM3 launcher’s fourth operational mission (M4), previously the GSLVMkIII rocket. The 25.30-hour countdown to liftoff began at 1.05 p.m. on Thursday. The launch of the LVM3-M4 rocket, dubbed ‘Fat Boy’ by space scientists due to its ability to transport hefty payloads, is set for 2.35 pm from the second launch pad at this spaceport located approximately 135 kilometres from Chennai.