European Parliament adopts a resolution condemning the ruling government over the Manipur violence

On the day Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France for his two-day visit, the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the Indian government for the violence in Manipur and called for the protection of minority rights.

According to the resolution, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged the Indian authorities to allow independent investigations into the violence, address the issue of impunity, and lift the internet ban.

The resolution strongly criticized the nationalistic rhetoric employed by prominent members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India swiftly criticized the European leaders, asserting that they should not interfere in its internal affairs and assuring that necessary measures were being taken to ensure peace in the northeastern state.

The debate on the Manipur clashes was added to the parliamentary agenda to discuss instances of human rights violations, threats to democracy, and the rule of law during the ongoing plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

The resolution highlighted the concerns expressed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in October 2020, where the Indian government was urged to protect the rights of human rights defenders, address the shrinking space for civil society, and respond to accusations made by human rights organizations regarding the BJP’s divisive ethno-nationalistic policies.

The resolution expressed concern over politically motivated and divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism in the region.

The resolution also mentioned the violent clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei community and the Christian Kuki tribe in Manipur, which led to a cycle of violence resulting in numerous casualties, displacement of tens of thousands of people, and the destruction of property and places of worship.

The Manipur state has previously faced secessionist insurgencies that involved serious human rights abuses. In the current wave of violence, human rights groups have accused the BJP-led government in Manipur and at the national level of implementing divisive ethno-nationalistic policies that particularly oppress religious minorities.

In response to the resolution, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson criticized the debate, labeling it a reflection of Europe’s “colonial mindset” and demanding that they refrain from interfering in India’s internal affairs. The spokesperson highlighted that Indian authorities, including the judiciary, are actively addressing the situation in Manipur to restore peace, harmony, and the rule of law, and suggested that the European Parliament focus on its internal matters instead.

The violent ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3 have severely affected the state, with widespread violence and arson exacerbating the crisis. The death toll has reached at least 150 people, and nearly 60,000 individuals have been displaced.