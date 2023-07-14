Health Department urges caution as Kerala records 6 additional fever-related fatalities.

Amidst the rapid escalation of contagious diseases in Kerala, the state witnessed an unfortunate toll as six more individuals succumbed to fever on Thursday. Health experts have expressed concerns over the increasing cases of malaria, H1N1, rat fever (leptospirosis), and dengue across the region.

The gravity of the situation was evident as 11,813 people sought medical assistance for fever in hospitals throughout the state on that day alone. Kerala has been grappling with a staggering daily count of over 12,000 fever cases for an extended period.

Adding to the alarm, the state reported 150 fresh dengue cases on Thursday, according to a report from Manorama News. The surge in cases has also raised fears about chickenpox, with 71 recorded instances, along with seven cases each of leptospirosis (rat fever) and H1N1.

In response to the escalating situation, the health department has issued a strong advisory, urging the public to exercise utmost caution in order to contain the spread of these contagious diseases. As a preventive measure, the department has recommended observing the next three days as ‘dry days’ to curb mosquito breeding.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the incessant rainfall in the upcoming days will heighten the risk of rat fever and dengue. Taking all these factors into account, it becomes imperative for the public to remain vigilant and follow the necessary precautions to combat the spread of these diseases.