Honda launches Dio 125 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the Dio 125 in the market. The scooter is offered at a starting price of Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new scooter will be available in two trims: Standard and Smart. The scooter is available in 7 colours namely Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic and Sports Red.

Honda Dio 125 gets a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty).

Some of the notable features in the Dio 125 include Multi-function switch for unlocking seat and opening external fuel lid, Fully digital meter, and Idling Stop System & Sidestand Indicator with engine inhibitor. The fully digital instrument cluster showcases a plethora of information in the form of Range, Average Fuel Efficiency, Real-time Fuel Efficiency, Trip, Clock, Side Stand indicator, Smart key & battery indicator, ECO indicator and Service Due indicator.

The scooter comes with Honda Smart Key feature which comprises of multiple functions such as Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, and Smart Safe.

Honda Dio 125 is powered by a BS6 OBD2 compliant 125cc PGM-FI petrol engine with eSP (Enhanced Smart Power).