Indian Railways cancels several trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains due to water logging on tracks following heavy rainfall. The national transporter cancelled more than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains between July 7 and July 15.

Northern Railways has cancelled around 300 mail/express trains, short-terminated 100 trains and diverted 191 more. It has also short-originated around 67 trains. Northern Railways also cancelled 406 passenger trains, diverted 28 trains, short-originated 56 and short-terminated 54 trains.

Complete list of cancelled trains:

04352 Hisar- Delh Special JCO 14.07.2023.

12056 Dehradun- New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express JCO 13.07.2023 & 14.07.2023.

12055 New Delhi- Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Express JCO 14.07.2023.

18477 Puri- Yog Nagari Rishikesh JCO 14.07.2023,& 15.07.2023.

14508/14507 Fazilka- Delhi- Fazilka JCO 14.07.2023

14522//14521 Delhi- Ambala Cantt- Delhi JCO 14.07.2023

12057/12058 New Delhi- Una Himachal- New Delh JCO 14.07.2023

12037/12038 Kotdwar- Delhi -Kotdwar JCO 14.07.2023

14041 JCO Delhi Dehradun JCO 13.07.2023.

15035/15036 Delhi-Kathgodam-Delhi JCO 14.07.2023.

25013 Moradabad- Ramnagar Express JCO 15.07.2023.

25035 Moradabad- Ramnagar Express JCO 14.07.2023.

25036 Ramnagar- Moradabad Express JCO 14.07.2023.

Complete list of diverted trains:

19224 Jammu Tawi- Ahmedabad Express JCO 14.07.2023 via Pathankot- Jalandhar Cantt. Ludhiana- Firozpur.