ISRO’s Chandrayaan mission timeline

The Indian Space Research Organization’s moon mission timetable is shown below.

August 15, 2003: Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces the Chandrayaan programme.

October 22, 2008: Chandrayaan-1 lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

November 8, 2008: Chandrayaan-1 reaches a Lunar Transfer Trajectory

November 14, 2008: The Moon impact probe ejects from Chandrayaan-1 and crashes near the lunar South Pole, confirming the presence of water molecules on the Moon’s surface.

August 28, 2009: According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan 1 programme ends

July 22, 2019 : Chandrayaan-2 is launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

August 20, 2019: The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was launched into lunar orbit

September 2, 2019 : The Vikram Lander was separated while orbiting the moon in a 100km lunar polar orbit on, but communication from the lander to ground stations was lost at a height of 2.1 km from the moon’s surface.

July 14, 2023: The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is slated to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre’s second launchpad

August 23/24, 2023: ISRO scientists have provisionally scheduled a soft landing on the lunar surface for August 23-24, 2023, putting India among the select nations to accomplish the accomplishment.