Kia Seltos facelift bookings in India opened: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai’s sister company Kia Motors has started the bookings for newly unveiled Seltos SUV in India. The company has also introduced a ‘K-Code’ program for existing Seltos owners. The new scheme will allow existing Kia customers to get their SUV’s delivery before anyone else. Bookings for the all-new Seltos can also be made either from authorized Kia dealerships across the country or from company’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Prices of this SUV will be revealed next month.

The Kia Seltos facelift will be available in 7 models – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line. The SUV is offered with 3 engine options. The first one will feature a 1.5L normal petrol, the second one 1.5-litre turbo petrol. While the last one is powered by a 1.5L turbo diesel engine. The units will be equipped with a 6-speed auto-clutch manual transmission (ACMT), 6-speed manual (MT), and automatic transmission (CVT).