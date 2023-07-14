Last month was the hottest June on record going back 174 years

According to independent study by scientists from NASA and NOAA, last month was the warmest June on record dating back 174 years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also discovered that 2023 is almost certain (above 99 percent) to be one of the ten warmest years on record, with a 97 percent likelihood of being one of the top five.

According to NOAA, the El Nino climate trend is one of the reasons temperatures are so high right now. The cyclic pattern results in hotter-than-normal water in the Pacific Ocean, and the extra heat changes weather patterns around the world and elevates global temperatures.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, June this year was the warmest on record, at little over 0.5 degrees Celsius over the 1991-2020 average, outperforming June 2019 by a wide margin.

June 2023 set a global record for the warmest June in the 174-year NOAA record. The year-to-date (January-June) global surface temperature was the third highest on record, according to the report. NOAA’s National Centres for Environmental Information (NCEI) scientists discovered that the global surface temperature in June was 1.05 degrees Celsius higher than the 20th-century average of 15.5 degrees Celsius. According to NOAA, this was the first time a June temperature topped 1 degree Celsius over the long-term average.