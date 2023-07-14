M.T. Vasudevan Nair Is The Trailblazing Malayalam Writer who Liberated from Literary Constraints – N.S. Madhavan

Writer N.S. Madhavan hailed M.T. Vasudevan Nair as a remarkable figure in Kerala’s literary history, describing him as the first Malayalam writer to break free from numerous constraints that had long bound writers. Speaking at an event commemorating Nair’s 90th birthday, Madhavan highlighted the historical challenges faced by writers in Kerala, such as the influence of caste, the dominance of Sanskrit, and the limitations imposed by societal structure and form. Even previous writers like Thakazhi Sivasankaran Pillai and Keshava Dev, who attempted to defy these restraints, faced criticism for their supposed lack of social concern. In contrast, Nair blazed a new trail as an original and organically independent writer, leading a generation of independent writers.

One of Nair’s groundbreaking works was the novel “Naalukettu,” published in 1956, which Madhavan praised as the first Malayalam novel that truly resonated with the Malayali people. He emphasized that “Naalukettu” boldly disregarded societal, political, and aesthetic norms imposed on writers. Moreover, Nair challenged the notion that writers should only write about what they personally experienced. The novel “Arabi Ponnu,” co-authored by Nair and N.P. Mohammad, exemplified this by delving into the arrival of Arabs in Malabar, despite Nair’s lack of personal experience in the matter. Madhavan emphasized that Nair’s writing proved that imagination was the key, not merely personal encounters.

Rafeeq Ahammed, a poet, concurred with Madhavan’s views, noting that Nair didn’t imitate existing styles but remained steadfastly original. Ahammed referred to Nair’s unwavering determination, even in the face of established stalwarts like Basheer, Thakazhi, and Pottekkatt. T.D. Ramakrishnan, another writer, likened Nair’s character development to the Vyasa tradition, noting the meticulous attention given to even minor characters in his works.

Nair’s independence, originality, and dignity weren’t limited to his writings alone; these qualities defined his character as well. Madhavan admired Nair’s behavior and suggested that other writers should emulate his conduct, citing his refusal to speak ill of others. Ahammed further praised Nair as a role model, exemplifying dignity in a writer’s life and remaining humble despite his greatness.

Poet and critic Alamcode Leelakrishnan regarded Nair as a ceaseless wonder, comparing him to the ever-inspiring ocean and elephant. Madhavan revealed that Hindi short story writer Nirmal Varma once inquired about Nair’s activism, prompting Madhavan to discover Nair’s active involvement in the Muthanga tribal struggle.

Through his exceptional literary contributions and personal integrity, M.T. Vasudevan Nair left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature, inspiring generations of writers to challenge conventions, embrace imagination, and uphold dignity in their craft.