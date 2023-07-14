PM Modi wishes for Chandrayaan-3; says it carry hopes and dream of nation

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will convey our nation’s hopes and dreams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday, hours before the launch of India’s third lunar mission. The moon was thought to be a bone-dry, geologically inert, and uninhabitable celestial entity until Chandrayaan-1, but it is now recognised as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and subsurface ice, he stated on Twitter.

The prime minister emphasised that it could be inhabited in the future. “14th July 2023 will always be etched in gold letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned,” Modi tweeted. Our third lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, will begin its trip.”

He stated that after the orbit raising manoeuvres, Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the lunar transfer route. It will reach the moon in the next weeks after travelling over 300,000 kilometres. The onboard scientific instruments will analyse the moon’s surface and expand our knowledge, he said.

“India has a long history in the space sector, thanks to our scientists.” Because it verified the presence of water molecules on the moon, Chandrayaan-1 is regarded as a game changer among global lunar missions. It was highlighted in over 200 scientific publications worldwide,” Modi stated.