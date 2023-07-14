DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Benchmark indices end higher

Jul 14, 2023, 04:25 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on July 14. As per market experts, heavy buying  across the sectors supported the equity indices. BSE Sensex settled at 66,060.90, up 502.01 points or 0.77%. NSE Nifty ended at  19,564.50, up 150.70 points or 0.78%.

About 2158 shares advanced, 1161 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged.  Biggest gainers in the market were TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies. The top  losers included HDFC Life, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Titan Company and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 1% each. All the sectoral indices ended higher with Information Technology index up over 4%, metal and realty indices up 1% each.

 

