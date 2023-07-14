Two hours after bride’s nikah, UP man gives triple talaq over dowry

Two hours after their nikah ceremony, a man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, gave his bride the immediate triple talaq, for which he was charged. When the groom found that a car was missing from his dowry, he joined the bridal procession back.

Two of the bride’s sisters, Dolly and Gauri, were married on the same day in a marriage hall on Agra’s Fatehabad Road, according to the bride’s brother Kamran Wasi, who spoke to India Today. After the nikah ceremony, Gauri’s in-laws left, but Dolly’s fiancé Mohd Asif became furious since he didn’t see a car in the dowry.

His family were irate and said that in addition to the other items in the dowry, Dolly’s parents had also promised Asif a car. They insisted that Dolly’s family buy a car right away or hand over Rs. 5 lakh as payment in exchange. Asif made the triple talaq declaration and departed the wedding location with his family after Dolly’s family informed him that they wouldn’t be able to provide a car or the money on such short notice.

Based on a complaint made by Kamran Wasi, a FIR was filed against Asif and six other individuals. Wasi has asked the detention of each of the seven people included in the FIR.

By saying ‘talaq’ three times, you can legally divorce a lady, according to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act of 2019.