62 of 111 Moon missions a success: NASA

According to NASA’s database on Moon missions, 62 lunar missions were successful, 41 failed, and eight were somewhat successful throughout the last seven decades. India launched its third mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday, with the goal of soft-landing on the surface of Earth’s only natural satellite. A successful landing would make India the fourth country to accomplish the uncommon accomplishment, joining the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. The technically difficult soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 was unable to do, has been scheduled for 5.47 p.m. on August 23 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to the statistics, from 1958 to 2023, India, the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Japan, the European Union, China, and Israel launched several lunar missions, including orbiters, landers, and flybys (orbiting the Moon, landing on the Moon, and flying by the Moon). The United States launched the first mission to the Moon, ‘Pioneer 0’, on August 17, 1958, but it was a failure. In the same year, the USSR and the US launched six further missions, all of which failed.