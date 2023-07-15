CPM Secretary Govindan “disappointed” as LDF convener Jayarajan skips UCC seminar

LDF convener E P Jayarajan has decided not to attend the CPM’s seminar opposing the Uniform Civil Code, which is scheduled for Saturday. It was noted that Jayarajan’s name was not included in the event notice. Jayarajan stated that he will be attending DYFI’s ‘Snehaveedu’ program in Thiruvananthapuram instead. This absence has sparked a fresh controversy.

Expressing his disappointment, CPM state secretary M V Govindan expressed his disappointment over Jayarajan’s decision to skip the event. Govindan mentioned to the media that there was no need to specially invite the LDF convener and stated that he was unaware of the reasons behind Jayarajan’s choice.

The seminar, opposing the UCC, will be inaugurated by CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury in Kozhikode. The event is scheduled to commence at 4 pm at the Calicut Trade Centre, near Sarovaram Biopark.

Various Muslim community associations, including Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, will be attending the seminar. Prominent individuals such as MP Elamaram Kareem, MP Jose K Mani, ministers P A Mohammed Riyas, A K Saseendran, Ahmed Devarkovil, and Thamarassery bishop Pamplani have also been invited to the event.