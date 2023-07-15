Greek authorities shut the world monument’s gates due to heat wave

Tourists were displeased with the temporary closure of the Acropolis in Athens on Friday, as Greek authorities proactively closed the global monument’s gates between lunchtime and early evening amid a heat wave that continues to grip southern Europe.

Tourists sweltering in lengthy lines hoped to beat the shutdown and ascend the steps up to the shining Parthenon temple as temperatures in the Greek capital were anticipated to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Some people were irritated because they were unaware of Greek officials’ last-minute announcement that the Acropolis would close at noon. One guest expressed his disappointment at missing out on the opportunity and stated that he would be unlikely to return anytime soon. People swarmed the beaches in Spain as the country received a brief respite from its second heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures were predicted to hit 40 degrees Celsius in at least 12 of Spain’s 17 regions on Friday, albeit this was a drop from Wednesday’s high of 45 degrees (113 Fahrenheit) in the southeastern town of Albox. The Aemet state weather agency predicts that another heatwave will begin on Sunday, with the peak temperatures yet to come.