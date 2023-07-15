India announces scholarships to Syrian students who want to study in India

Scholarships have been provided by India for Syrian students who wish to study in India. During his recent visit to Syria, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that India will shortly send a shipment of cancer drugs.

“We discussed bilateral cooperation during my meeting with Syrian President Dr. Bashar al-Assad.” We have also announced 300 new scholarships for Syrian students interested in studying in India,” said Muraleedharan, who also met with Syria’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Health Minister.

The Syrian president termed Syria-India relations as “deep-rooted,” and praised India’s “firm objective stance on Arab issues, as well as its stances on the war waged against Syria.” He also praised New Delhi for its help to the country following the February earthquake.

This was India’s first ministerial visit to Syria since August 2016. Muraleedharan discussed measures to improve bilateral connections with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, including development partnership aid, education, and capacity building.

The Syrian government praised India’s humanitarian assistance to Syria in its hour of need, especially in the aftermath of the terrible Earthquake in February 2023. The minister also met with His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Patriarch of Antioch and the East, and highlighted the two nations’ strong people-to-people relations, particularly between the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and Kerala.