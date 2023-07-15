International Mathematical Olympiad 2023: India wins 6 medals

Chiba: India has secured 6 medals at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2023 held at Chiba, Japan. The 6-member Indian team bagged 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. India 9th out of 112 countries.

The gold medal was won by Atul Shatavart Nadig and Arjun Gupta, who both scored 37 points. Ananda Bhaduri and Siddharth Choppara bagged silver with 29 points apiece, while Adhitya Mangudy and Archit Manas won bronze with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

This is the fourth time India secured a position in the top 10. The final team is selected through various stages of the National Olympiad Examination conducted by HBCSE.