Jharkhand Govt will soon launch MMSY to enhance employment opportunities

Jharkhand’s government will shortly begin the Mukhya Mantri Sarthi Yojana (MMSY) to increase job prospects for the state’s youth. The scheme was supposed to go live on Saturday (July 15), but it was delayed for unclear reasons. According to Chief Minister’s Office sources, the next date will be announced very shortly.

By providing free skill training, the programme strives to connect talented kids with work and self-employment prospects. The project will begin in 80 blocks across the state in its first phase (2023-24) and will subsequently be expanded to other blocks.

Youths from diverse backgrounds will benefit from the scheme, which will be implemented with the help of the Birsa Centre (Block Level Institute for Rural Skill Acquisition). Men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 in the general category and up to 50 in the reserved category (ST/SC/OBC) will get skill training at the block level. They will be trained in various skilling courses such as tailoring, sewing, and carpentry in order to be connected to jobs and self-employment.

If the trainees do not find work after three months, they will be given an allowance of Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 for girls and boys, respectively, for a maximum of one year by direct benefit transfer. Physically challenged trainees who have completed the training will also receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1500 for a year. There is also a provision for non-residential training learners to receive Rs 1,000 per month through DBT for transport from their residences to the training centre and return. The MMSY of the Labour Department is part of the Jharkhand Skill Mission. The skill mission will be taken to the block level using this method.