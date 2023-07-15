Redevelopment of Dharavi, Maha govt approves Adani group’s proposal

According to sources, the Maharashtra government has approved Adani Group’s proposal for the “redevelopment” of Dharavi, which is home to over 900,000 people. According to source , the decision comes nearly eight months after the Group won a tender to develop India’s largest slum.

According to another source , the Eknath Shinde-led administration issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard on Thursday. Adani Group outbid DLF, which had estimated Rs 2,025 crore, for the “redevelopment” of one of the world’s largest slum sprawls. Today, the project, which is projected to cost over Rs 23,000 crore, will be one of the largest redevelopments by a government body in India through worldwide tendering.

The notification, according to source , is the first in a series of clearances needed for the slum redevelopment project to move forward. It follows substantial political turmoil in Maharashtra, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has joined the state cabinet, taking on the roles of deputy chief minister and finance minister after separating with his uncle Sharad Pawar. According to the report, Adani may receive the remaining project approvals within the next month.