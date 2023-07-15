Total of four newly-born lion cubs perished at the Etawah Safari Park within a week

With the death of a three-day-old lion cub from choking on Thursday, four newly-born lion cubs have died at Etawah Safari Park in less than a week, according to officials. Last week, lioness Sona gave birth to five cubs. While the first child was born on July 6, three more were born on July 9, and the fifth on July 10.

According to Etawah Safari officials, who first kept the death of the lion cubs a well guarded secret, three of the five cubs born had died by July 10. Two cubs were stillborn, and one was critically unwell and died. The fourth, who had given birth with two others on July 9, died on Thursday, and the single surviving cub was being monitored by veterinarians. The fourth cub’s condition began to deteriorate around 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The cub’s stomach was swollen, and it was having trouble breathing.

Doctors attending the newborn stated that the body became still around 11.55 a.m., according to officials speaking with the media following the preliminary investigation by the park’s director’s office.