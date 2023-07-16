Arrests made: Six individuals, including boyfriend, apprehended for sexual assault on a minor girl

Police apprehend six individuals, including the victim’s boyfriend and his five friends, for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Adoor. The case was registered on July 6 after a report from Childline sparked an investigation. According to the victim’s statement, her boyfriend initially sexually abused her and later coerced her into meeting his friends when she asked for financial assistance.

The incidents occurred in December 2022, with the girl reporting multiple instances of rape. The school authorities became aware of the situation and sought assistance from Childline.

The police successfully located and arrested the suspects, who had been hiding in various locations, including Alappuzha. A police source mentioned that further details will be disclosed following a comprehensive interrogation of the accused.