Asian Athletics Championships: Priyanka Goswami, Vikash Singh win silver and bronze medals

Bangkok: Indian athletes Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh won silver and bronze medals in the women’s and men’s 20km race walk events respectively at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. Priyanka clocked 1 hour 34 minutes and 24 seconds to finish second in the women’s 20km race walk. Vikash clocked 1:29:32 to take the bronze medal in the men’s 20km event.

Both Priyanka and Vikash have already qualified for the World Championships (August 17-29) in Budapest, Hungary, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Earlier India’s Murli Sreeshankar became the eighth athlete from the country to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. Murli Sreeshankar won silver at the Men’s Long Jump event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023.

So far, India have won six gold, five silver and five bronze medals in the event.

India’s Medal Winners at the Asian Athletics Championships :

Gold:

Ajay Kumar Saroj- Men’s 1500 Meters

Abdulla Aboobacker- Men’s Triple jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Men’s Shot put

Jyothi Yarraji- Women’s 100 metres hurdles

Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000 metres steeplechase

Mixed 4×400 Meters: Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Amoj Jacob, Subha Venkatesan

Silver:

Sarvesh Anil Kushare- Men’s High jump

Murali Sreeshankar- Men’s Long Jump

Shaili Singh- Women’s Long Jump

Swapna Barman- Women’s Heptathlon

Priyanka Goswami- 20km race walk

Bronze:

Abhishek Pal- Men’s 10,000 metres

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan- Men’s 400 metres hurdles

Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s Decathlon

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra- Men’s 400 Metres]

Vikash Singh-20km race walk