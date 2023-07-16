Indian Railways regulates train operations on this route: Full list

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has regulated the operation of several trains on Howrah-Barddhaman Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Barddhaman-Howrah, Katwa-Azimganj and Khana-Gumani sections. The decision was taken due to the scheduled maintenance work in Howrah Division. The maintenance works include track, OHE and Signal.
Cancellation of trains over Howrah Division on July 16:-
From Howrah and Bandel:
The train numbers 36823, 36825, 36827, 36829, 37827, 37829, 36031, 36033, 37363, 37239, 37821, and 37915 have been cancelled from Howrah railway station. Train numbers 37246 and 37749 are also cancelled from Bandel.
From Barddhaman and Arambagh:
The train numbers 36832, 36834, 36836, 36838, 36840, 36842, 36844, 37834 will remain cancelled today. While train number 37364 will remain cancelled from Arambagh.
From Sealdah and Chandanpur:
The train numbers 32227, 32229, 32231, 32233 will remain cancelled today from Sealdah. From Dankuni, the train numbers 32228, 32230, 32232 and 32234 have been cancelled. While, from Chandanpur, two trains have been cancelled. These are 36032 and 36034.
Also Read: Strong earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued
Rescheduling of Train operations over Howrah Division:-
12338 Dn will be rescheduled from Bolpur at 15:30 hrs instead of 13:10 hrs
35017 Up will be rescheduled from Barddhaman at 15:00 hrs instead of 14:00 hrs
37751 Up will be rescheduled from Bandel at 15:30 hrs instead of 14:30 hrs
12339 Up will be rescheduled from Howrah at 18:50 hrs instead of 17:20 hrs
Controlling of trains:-
13028 Dn will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes
37922 Dn will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes
13151 Up will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes at Sealdah Division
12504 Dn will be controlled enroute for 1 hour
13032 Dn will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes
13016 Dn will be controlled enroute for 1 hour 30 minutes at Asansol Division
03112 Dn will be controlled enroute for 1 hour at Asansol Division
13188 Dn will be controlled enroute for 15 minutes
12509 Up will be controlled enroute for 1 hour
Diversion of trains:-
13054 Dn will be diverted from New Farakka via Azimganj-Katwa-Bandel
13053 Up will be diverted via Bandel-Katwa-Azimganj
Post Your Comments