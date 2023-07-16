Indian Railways regulates train operations on this route: Full list

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has regulated the operation of several trains on Howrah-Barddhaman Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Barddhaman-Howrah, Katwa-Azimganj and Khana-Gumani sections. The decision was taken due to the scheduled maintenance work in Howrah Division. The maintenance works include track, OHE and Signal.

Cancellation of trains over Howrah Division on July 16:-

From Howrah and Bandel:

The train numbers 36823, 36825, 36827, 36829, 37827, 37829, 36031, 36033, 37363, 37239, 37821, and 37915 have been cancelled from Howrah railway station. Train numbers 37246 and 37749 are also cancelled from Bandel.

From Barddhaman and Arambagh:

The train numbers 36832, 36834, 36836, 36838, 36840, 36842, 36844, 37834 will remain cancelled today. While train number 37364 will remain cancelled from Arambagh.

From Sealdah and Chandanpur:

The train numbers 32227, 32229, 32231, 32233 will remain cancelled today from Sealdah. From Dankuni, the train numbers 32228, 32230, 32232 and 32234 have been cancelled. While, from Chandanpur, two trains have been cancelled. These are 36032 and 36034.

Rescheduling of Train operations over Howrah Division:-

12338 Dn will be rescheduled from Bolpur at 15:30 hrs instead of 13:10 hrs

35017 Up will be rescheduled from Barddhaman at 15:00 hrs instead of 14:00 hrs

37751 Up will be rescheduled from Bandel at 15:30 hrs instead of 14:30 hrs

12339 Up will be rescheduled from Howrah at 18:50 hrs instead of 17:20 hrs

Controlling of trains:-

13028 Dn will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes

37922 Dn will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes

13151 Up will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes at Sealdah Division

12504 Dn will be controlled enroute for 1 hour

13032 Dn will be controlled enroute for 30 minutes

13016 Dn will be controlled enroute for 1 hour 30 minutes at Asansol Division

03112 Dn will be controlled enroute for 1 hour at Asansol Division

13188 Dn will be controlled enroute for 15 minutes

12509 Up will be controlled enroute for 1 hour

Diversion of trains:-

13054 Dn will be diverted from New Farakka via Azimganj-Katwa-Bandel

13053 Up will be diverted via Bandel-Katwa-Azimganj