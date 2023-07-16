Keerthy Suresh announced her next film titled “Kannivedi”

Keerthy Suresh, a National Award-winning performer, has announced the title of her next film, “Kannivedi.” The actress, who is currently enjoying success with her latest film “Maamannan,” announced the news on her Twitter page.

“To my next, #Kannivedi.” I desperately need your love and support. Keerthy tweeted on Saturday, “@DreamWarriorpic @ganeshraj @RakshanVJ @namikay1 @madheshmanickam @eforeditor @SaktheeArtDir @prabhu_sr.” She also uploaded a series of photos from the puja ritual, which marked the start of the project.

“Kannivedi” will be directed by debutant Ganesh Raj and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures’ SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu. “Bhola Shankar” is Keerthy’s next theatrical release.