Legendary Kerala Ranji Captain Jayaram Passes Away, Leaving Behind an Enduring Cricket Legacy

Former Kerala Ranji Captain Jayaram (Jayaraman) Passes Away at 67

Former Kerala Ranji captain K Jayaram, known as one of the finest batsmen produced by the state, passed away in Kochi at the age of 67 due to cardiac arrest. With a total of 2,358 runs in 46 matches for Kerala, including five centuries and ten fifties, Jayaram left an indelible mark on the cricketing scene.

He was not only a star player in the 1980s but also gained national prominence during the 1986-87 Ranji Trophy season, where he scored four hundreds in five matches.

Apart from his on-field achievements, Jayaram served as a junior national selector for the Board of Control for Cricket in India and held key roles as a chief selector, match referee, and an apex council member of the Kerala Cricket Association. Survived by his wife Rama and son Abhay, Jayaram’s cremation will take place at the Ravipuram crematorium on Monday at 2:30 pm.