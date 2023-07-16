Meenmutty Waterfalls: A Serene Oasis of Natural Splendor Draws Visitors

The foamy water that cascades through the giant rocks grants a magical ambiance to the iconic Meenmutty Waterfalls. As the water falls gather volume during the monsoon, Kummil Panchayat, where Meenmutty is located, instantly becomes the favorite spot for tourists.

Visitors flock here every day to enjoy the waterfall, which is situated at the border between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

“This serene view of water cascading from the golden peak of Ponmudi on the Western Ghats could be seen only after you take a long walk through the tropical woods,” says a local guide. The trek to reach the falls begins downstream at the Kallar village on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Walking through the trail towards the falls, flanked by gigantic trees with their looping branches and roots forming a green canopy by themselves, is a refreshing experience.

“Meenmutty generally does not offer you a majestic waterfall like the one at Athirappilly in Thrissur district, but it nevertheless never fails to bowl you over,” mentions a frequent visitor. Visitors are barred from getting too close to the falls, but they can take in the beauty of the cascading water from a safe distance.

Facilities like resting areas have been arranged for the visitors, and many people could be seen taking a dip in the cool waters. Interestingly, there is a temple close to the waterfall, which was visited by Sree Narayana Guru.

“Hundreds of devotees visit the temple during Karkidaka Vavu to pay obeisance to their ancestors,” shares a local resident. To reach Meenmutty Waterfall, one can take the Kilimanoor – Kuravamkuzhi route via Kallara and Kadakkal routes in the MC Road.