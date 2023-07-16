Transport Minister blames finance department, seeks Rs 80 cr to rescue struggling KSRTC

The Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is currently grappling with a severe crisis, and the situation has taken a new turn with the chairman and managing director, Biju Prabhakar, expressing his willingness to resign from his position. Prabhakar has resorted to social media to shed light on the deep-rooted issues plaguing the transport corporation.

In response to Prabhakar’s actions, Transport Minister Antony Raju has taken a proactive step by writing to the finance minister, urgently seeking an allocation of Rs 80 crore to alleviate the financial strain faced by KSRTC. According to the transport minister, the dire state of affairs at KSRTC can be attributed to the failure of the finance department to disburse the funds that were previously allocated to the corporation. Raju has called upon the finance department to rectify this situation promptly by clearing the pending arrears.

During a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the finance department was instructed to allocate Rs 50 crore to KSRTC on a monthly basis. However, the finance department only approved Rs 30 crore, citing technical issues as a reason for withholding the remaining funds. This discrepancy in the approved amount has created a deadlock and further exacerbated the financial difficulties faced by KSRTC.

Adding to the concerns, the CITU leadership has also leveled allegations against the finance department, holding them accountable for the problems faced by KSRTC. On the other hand, the finance department has argued that it cannot continue to support KSRTC indefinitely, given the ongoing financial crisis.

As a result of the precarious financial situation, KSRTC employees are bearing the brunt of the crisis, with many of them yet to receive their complete salaries. This has added to the already challenging circumstances faced by the employees and their families.

Meanwhile, Biju Prabhakar, the chairman and managing director of KSRTC, has taken the initiative to release a video addressing the various issues afflicting the state-owned public transport body. Through a five-part series uploaded on the official Facebook page of KSRTC, Prabhakar aims to shed light on the challenges faced by the organization.

In the video, which spans 50 minutes, Prabhakar asserts, “If the KSRTC doesn’t improve now, it will never do.” The IAS officer alleges that there may be a hidden agenda to undermine his efforts to revive and improve KSRTC. His revelations in the video provide insights into the complexities and obstacles hindering the progress of the transport corporation.

Overall, the situation surrounding KSRTC remains critical, with financial woes, administrative challenges, and allegations casting a shadow over the organization’s future. The actions taken by Biju Prabhakar and Transport Minister Antony Raju reflect the urgency and determination to salvage KSRTC from its current predicament.