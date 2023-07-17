Beloved Maggie Smith enchants fans with rare Wimbledon outing, spreading joy

Beloved British actress Maggie Smith, renowned for her iconic roles in ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Harry Potter’, pleasantly surprised fans with a rare public appearance at the prestigious 2023 Wimbledon tournament. Express UK reported that the 88-year-old actress, elegantly dressed in a navy blue ensemble adorned with a chic dotted pattern, graciously greeted and waved to her enthusiastic admirers. Maggie’s impeccable style was accentuated by black leather heels, a blue overcoat, and a matching navy leather bag slung over her shoulder. With her bob styled in soft waves and a touch of pink lipstick, she radiated timeless elegance.

Adding to the excitement, Maggie Smith’s ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Emma Watson, accompanied by her father, was also spotted in the VIP area, further igniting nostalgia among fans. Among the notable attendees in the Royal Box were the Princess of Wales, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband Nick Jonas, ensuring a star-studded event that captivated both tennis enthusiasts and celebrity admirers alike.