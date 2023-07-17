Biju Prabhakar reports: KSRTC’s fleet underutilized, 1,100 buses idle, lowest in India.

Biju Prabhakar, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), revealed that approximately 20% of the Corporation’s buses are left unused, making it the worst fleet utilisation in the country.

In a video series, Prabhakar stated that as of Saturday, 1,180 buses were either idle or undergoing repairs. He expressed frustration with employees opposing efforts to increase productivity, emphasizing the need for improved manpower utilisation.

Prabhakar referred to the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, as a framework for employment limitations and highlighted instances where employees failed to meet the minimum required working days per month. In the first part of the series, Prabhakar also addressed the financial challenges faced by the cash-strapped KSRTC, including delayed salary disbursement and a fuel bill accounting for 50% of the income.