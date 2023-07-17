Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse Rs 30,600 crore in first fortnight of July

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested over Rs 30,600 crore in the first fortnight of this month in the Indian equity market. As per market experts, the robust economic growth of the country and strong corporate earnings are the main reason for this sustained foreign fund inflow.

FPIs invested Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore respectively in May and June.With this, FPIs inflow in the equity market reached Rs 1.07 lakh crore so far this year. Before March, overseas investors pulled out Rs 34,626 crore collectively in January and February.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.