Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 2 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market capitalization (M-cap) of 6 of top-10 companies climbed by Rs 2,03,010.73 crore in last week. The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. Last week, the BSE Sensex jumped 780.45 points or 1.19%. On Friday, BSE Sensex settled at its new all-time closing high of 66,060.90.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 69,990.57 crore to reach Rs 18,53,033.73 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 68,168.12 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,85,058.84 crore. The market valuation of Infosys surged Rs 39,094.81 crore to Rs 5,91,547.67 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 10,272.84 crore to Rs 4,95,116.94 crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,135.42 crore to Rs 6,72,837.72 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 5,348.97 crore to Rs 5,87,951.43 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation fell by Rs 8,695.25 crore to Rs 9,19,962.74 crore. State Bank of India’s mcap declined by Rs 8,299.89 crore to Rs 5,21,598.94 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 8,130.77 crore to Rs 4,53,288.03 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 4,581.7 crore to Rs 6,28,950.34 crore.

In the ranking of top-10, Reliance Industries is in the top of the list. It is followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.