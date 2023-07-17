Government Reduces Subsidised Tomato Prices, Offers Direct Sale at Rs 80/kg

The Centre, in a bid to alleviate the burden of high tomato prices in retail markets, has implemented measures to sell tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 80 per kg. This initiative comes as a relief for consumers who were previously purchasing tomatoes at Rs 90 per kg. The government intervention aims to provide financial relief and address the issue of inflated tomato prices.

To facilitate the sale, mobile vans have been deployed in Delhi-NCR and several other cities. The decision to reduce the price was made after a thorough assessment of wholesale prices and market conditions across the country. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are playing a crucial role in the sale of tomatoes on behalf of the Centre through mobile vans and selected retail outlets.

The expansion of the subsidised tomato sale to more cities is planned based on the prevailing market prices in those locations. The government’s commitment to providing relief to consumers remains steadfast, and efforts are being made to stabilize and lower tomato prices through these interventions.