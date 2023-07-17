SC allows Madani to receive medical care in Kerala, mandates biweekly reporting at Kollam police station.

The Supreme Court of India has granted permission to Abdul Nasser Madani, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and an accused in the Bengaluru blast case, to return to Kerala for medical treatment. As per the new order, Madani can undergo treatment in Kerala and visit his ailing father in Kollam. However, he is required to sign at a designated police station in Kollam every two weeks as a condition of his bail. He will be allowed to leave the district for medical purposes. It should be noted that Madani will not have the security provided by the Karnataka or Kerala police.

The apex court waived the bail conditions after Madani filed an affidavit requesting a relaxation and also provided details of the expenses incurred for security provided by the Karnataka police. The Division Bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh relaxed the previously imposed bail conditions.

In their order, the court stated, “…Keeping in view the fact that at present, the presence of the applicant would not be required on a hearing date…Hence, we permit the applicant to travel to his hometown in Kerala and reside there. However, the appellant will have to report to the Station House Officer of the nearest police station in Kollam district once in 15 days. However, if the applicant needs to attend to his medical needs and is required to be away from Kollam district, he shall report to the Kollam police and go to such place as he desires. If any details are required, the jurisdictional court in Bangalore is permitted to seek such details from the police station in Kollam district.”

When the counsel for Karnataka mentioned that Bengaluru had better medical facilities, Justice Bopanna responded with humor, stating that there was ‘no ayurvedic treatment there.’

The Supreme Court also noted that Madani would have to visit Bengaluru if the trial court demands his presence.

Previously, Madani had visited Kerala from June 26 to July 7 on bail to meet his father, who is undergoing treatment in Kollam. However, he was unable to meet his father as he was hospitalized soon after reaching Kerala.

Madani informed the court that he had incurred expenses of Rs 6.76 lakh for the food and accommodation of the Karnataka police during this period. He also mentioned that the Kerala police provided him security free of cost.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police had demanded Rs 54.63 lakh to provide security and escort to Madani during his journey from Bengaluru to Kerala. Despite Madani’s plea to the Supreme Court for a reduction in this amount, the request was rejected.

Abdul Nasser Madani, along with 31 others, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb blasts on July 25, 2008, in Bengaluru, which resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries.