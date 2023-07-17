SC Sets Aug 7 for Final Hearing in Bilkis Bano Case, Pleas Challenging Convicts’ Remission

The Bilkis Bano case revolves around a horrific incident that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots in India. Bilkis Bano, who was 21 years old and pregnant at the time, was subjected to a brutal gang-rape while trying to escape the violence. Tragically, seven members of her family were also murdered during the riots. The case gained significant attention and highlighted the need for justice and accountability.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India fixed August 7 as the date for the final hearing on a series of pleas challenging the remission granted to all 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Last year, the Gujarat government had released the convicts after granting them remission. However, this decision has been met with opposition, leading to multiple public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the remission.

The court proceedings have progressed, with the completion of pleadings and the service of notices to all the convicts involved. Advocates representing Bilkis Bano and other petitioners have filed necessary documents, including affidavits and additional evidence. Senior advocates have sought permission to present the original remission order issued by the Gujarat government.

During the hearing, the court emphasized that the parties involved should focus their written submissions on key issues and arguments. The bench granted a three-week period for the petitioners to file their replies and permitted the convicts to submit their counter affidavits.

The Supreme Court’s scrutiny of the case is crucial, as it raises questions about the proportionality of the remission granted and whether due consideration was given to the gravity of the offense. The court has previously expressed concern over the frequent parole granted to the convicts and stressed that the application of remission should align with the severity of the crime committed.

Apart from Bilkis Bano’s petition, several other PILs have been filed by individuals such as CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. These petitions collectively challenge the remission and seek a review of the decision.

The case of Bilkis Bano remains a symbol of the horrifying acts committed during the 2002 Gujarat riots and the subsequent fight for justice. As the final hearing approaches, all eyes are on the Supreme Court to examine the legal aspects, ensure human rights are upheld, and deliver a fair and just resolution to the case.