Unaudited Loka Kerala Sabha meets abroad; government unaware of funds and expenses, reveals RTI reply

The State Government has disclosed that the income and expenditure of the Loka Kerala Sabha’s three regional meetings held abroad, including the recent one in New York, have not undergone audits. Responding to an RTI request, the government stated its lack of knowledge regarding the amount collected through sponsorships and the expenses incurred during these events.

Both the Secretariat of the Loka Kerala Sabha and NoRKA-Roots are reported to lack any information on the accounts. The New York event’s fundraising efforts received criticism in Kerala as potential sponsors were promised the opportunity to share the stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and have dinner with him.

The RTI reply contradicts the government’s previous claim that audits were conducted for Loka Kerala Sabha events, including the one in New York. The absence of audits for the first two regional meetings held in other countries is also revealed.

Sources connected to the global Malayali diaspora body suggest that audits become necessary when the government raises or handles funds. The organising committee, comprising Loka Kerala Sabha members and expatriates, reportedly raised funds through sponsorships for the Dubai meeting in 2019, the London meeting in 2022, and the recent New York event.

The RTI response states that only accounts totaling Rs 18.40 lakh were available for expenses related to air travel, accommodation, food, and visas for the government delegation attending the first regional summit. No funds were utilized from the Loka Kerala Sabha’s accounts for the government delegates. However, it remains unclear whether any other department incurred expenses.

While the government ordered that the Loka Kerala Sabha bear the expenses for the director attending the New York meeting, no funds were allocated this year, resulting in no financial support for the event. The RTI reply does not provide details about the expenditure for the meeting.

The Loka Kerala Sabha, headed by an IAS officer, is an organization established under the government’s initiative. The Chief Minister, Speaker, Ministers, and Secretaries of different departments participated in all three regional meetings, which were official programs.

According to the organizing committee, the expenses for the New York meeting amounted to approximately $650,000 (about Rs 5.34 crore). A diamond sponsor covered $250,000 for the Chief Minister’s Times Square event, and an additional $100,000 was later obtained from them. However, organizers claim that the targeted amount could not be collected through sponsorships, resulting in financial losses and outstanding debts.

Once sufficient funds are raised to repay the debts, the organizers intend to inform the government of their decision to appoint an auditor to scrutinize the accounts.